Saturday, June 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia | President Niinistö and Foreign Minister Valtonen: We are following events in Russia closely

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Russia | President Niinistö and Foreign Minister Valtonen: We are following events in Russia closely

The President of the Republic, Sauli Niinistö, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen (Kok), say that they are following the events in Russia.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö and the new foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) comment on events in Russia via message.

The situation in Russia is tense Yevgeny Prigozhin due to the actions of the Wagner military force led by Prigozhin incites citizens to revolt against the country’s military leadership.

The situation in Russia is unclear and there is a lot of unconfirmed information circulating, President Sauli Niinistö commented on the situation in Russia to STT.

According to Niinistö, it is an internal Russian matter, the development of which is closely monitored both in Finland and elsewhere.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin the speech given in the morning shows the seriousness of the situation, Niinistö said in his comment sent to STT by email.

Putin called Prigozhin’s actions treason and treachery in a short televised speech on Saturday morning.

See also  Judgments | For 30 years, the man acquired weapons for himself and built a military rifle with his own hands

Foreign minister Valtonen commented on the situation in a message sent to HS by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We closely follow the events in Russia. In the background, the competition for influence has been going on for a longer time. The situation is unclear and developing rapidly. The Finnish Embassy in Moscow and the Consulate General in St. Petersburg are operational. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs still urges to avoid all travel to Russia,” Valtonen writes.

#Russia #President #Niinistö #Foreign #Minister #Valtonen #events #Russia #closely

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The head of North Ossetia urged fellow countrymen not to obey Prigozhin’s orders

The head of North Ossetia urged fellow countrymen not to obey Prigozhin's orders

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result