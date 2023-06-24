Russia | President Niinistö and Foreign Minister Valtonen: We are following events in Russia closely

The President of the Republic, Sauli Niinistö, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen (Kok), say that they are following the events in Russia.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö and the new foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) comment on events in Russia via message.

The situation in Russia is tense Yevgeny Prigozhin due to the actions of the Wagner military force led by Prigozhin incites citizens to revolt against the country’s military leadership.

The situation in Russia is unclear and there is a lot of unconfirmed information circulating, President Sauli Niinistö commented on the situation in Russia to STT.

According to Niinistö, it is an internal Russian matter, the development of which is closely monitored both in Finland and elsewhere.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin the speech given in the morning shows the seriousness of the situation, Niinistö said in his comment sent to STT by email.

Putin called Prigozhin’s actions treason and treachery in a short televised speech on Saturday morning.

Foreign minister Valtonen commented on the situation in a message sent to HS by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We closely follow the events in Russia. In the background, the competition for influence has been going on for a longer time. The situation is unclear and developing rapidly. The Finnish Embassy in Moscow and the Consulate General in St. Petersburg are operational. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs still urges to avoid all travel to Russia,” Valtonen writes.