Of: Lukas Zigo, Tim Vincent Dicke, Nadja Austel, Vincent Büssow, Nail Akkoyun, Stefan Krieger, and Jan Oeftger

Russia is testing a new nuclear submarine. Recruited soldiers suffer in the Ukraine war. Putin promises new one-off payments: the news ticker.

nuclear weapons: No evidence of “dirty bomb” in Ukraine.

No evidence of “dirty bomb” in Ukraine. Russian occupiers withdraw: Headquarters moved to Kherson

Headquarters moved to Kherson Editor’s note: All news and developments in the Ukraine war read in our news ticker. The information from Russia and the Ukraine come partly from the warring parties in Ukraine conflict and therefore cannot be directly verified independently.

+++ 08.45 a.m.: Drunk soldiers are apparently still a problem for the Russian army. This is probably a symptom of poor military equipment. As the think tank “Institute for the Study of War” reports, the army still lacks accommodation, equipment and food for the soldiers recruited for the mobilization. Vladimir Putin’s answer to the ongoing problems is another one-off payment for all Russian forces drafted into the Ukraine war: The one-off payment is 195,000 rubles (equivalent to 3,200 euros). The presidential decree states that the payments are for “social support”.

Russia has tested a new nuclear submarine. The recording shows another submarine, “Yuri Dolgoruky”, from the Russian fleet in 2009. (Archive photo) © Zemlianichenko / Pool / EPA / dpa

+++ 08.00 a.m.: According to Russia, it has successfully tested a new nuclear submarine. According to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow, this is the “Generalissimus Suvorov”, a Bulava-type ICBM that can be equipped with nuclear warheads (NATO code: “SS-N-32”). Like the state news agency TASS further reported from Russia, the nuclear submarine is to become part of the Pacific Fleet. “Generalissimo Suvorov” may be part of Vladimir Putin’s September threat, when the Russian president said he wanted to use nuclear weapons to defend the country. All of the above information from Moscow cannot be independently verified.

Update from Friday, November 4th, 07:15: The Russian Ambassador to Britain Andrei Kelin warns in an interview with Sky Newsthat the UK was “too deeply” involved in the Ukraine war. He claims he has evidence that UK special forces were involved in a Ukraine drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. When asked, Kelin also added that he had given the evidence to the British ambassador. This evidence will be made public “very soon”.

“It’s dangerous because it escalates the situation,” Kelin said. “It could lead us to a line that I would say there is no turning back. Going back is always possible. However, we are to avoid escalation.” Kelin added: “This is basically a warning that Britain is too deep in this conflict. This means that the situation is becoming more and more dangerous.” Kelin also took a position on the possible use of nuclear weapons: “A nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought,” and added “and we clearly stand by this statement.”

+++ 10.45 p.m.: According to Ukraine, Russian attacks have again led to power outages in large parts of the country. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, almost 4.5 million people were temporarily cut off from the energy supply on Thursday evening. Both the capital Kyiv and ten other regions were affected by the failures.

The attacks on the energy infrastructure are proof of the “weakness of our enemy,” Zelenskyy said. “They can’t beat Ukraine on the battlefield, so they’re trying to break our people in this way.” The Ukrainian president also described the Russian attacks as “energy terrorism.”

Ukraine War News: Russia “Triples” Attacks

+++ 10.15 p.m.: According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valeriy Zalushny, the Russian armed forces are intensifying their offensives in certain areas of the front. With up to 80 reported attacks per day, these would have tripled. In a phone call with the commander-in-chief of NATO and US forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, he discussed the situation at the front: “It’s tense, but under control.”

During the conversation, the Russian missile attacks and the use of attack drones were also addressed. “Our partners understand the need to equip Ukraine with missile and anti-aircraft systems and are making significant efforts to achieve this,” the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said via Telegram.

News in the Ukraine war: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is confident for Cherson

+++ 9:06 p.m.: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is confident that Ukraine can retake Russian-held areas on the west side of the Dnipro River and around the city of Kherson. “I think they’re capable of that,” Austin said in Washington. “Most importantly, Ukrainians themselves believe they can do it,” he added.

The US plays a central role in supplying arms to Ukraine’s defense against Russian war of aggression. Western security circles have already announced that Russia is preparing to withdraw from Kherson. The strategically important city was one of the first to be occupied by Russian troops and is one of the four areas that Vladimir Putin recently declared part of Russia in violation of international law.

News in the Ukraine war: Russian missiles hit school

+++ 8.33 p.m.: Russian occupiers carried out six rocket attacks on the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region of Ukraine. Three of the rockets hit a school. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, said on Telegram: “Russian terrorists carried out six rocket attacks on Pokrovsk. Three of them hit a school, another one a private sector of the city.” According to Tymoshenko, the consequences of these strikes, as well as the location and consequences of the two remaining rocket hits, are still under investigation.

News on the Ukraine war: civilians as “living shields”

Update from Thursday, November 3, 6:45 a.m.: Ukraine has accused Russia of using civilians as “living shields”. In the city of Svatove, located in the occupied part of the Luhansk region in the east of the country, Russian soldiers are said to be in schools and companies, the Ukrainian general staff said on Thursday morning. Residents are forced to continue working despite the shelling and to bring their children to school.

News on the Ukraine war: Deceptive evacuation of Kherson probably completed

+++ 7 p.m.: In a statement on Telegram, the Gauleiter of the Cherson region announced that traffic across the Dnieper River would be suspended. This is in connection with the “completion of the evacuation measures”, he explained. More than a week ago, Russian troops had called on civilians in the illegally annexed city of Cherson to flee. This was justified with an impending attack by Ukrainian troops. Doubts about Russia’s intentions are now growing. It’s all just “preparation and a propaganda ploy,” Igor Romanenko, a former deputy chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff, also told the news channel Al Jazeera. In fact, Vladimir Putin would move more units into the area, fortify the positions there and possibly even prepare a counterattack.

In Kyiv, too, people seem to be aware of the matter. “Your best trained troops are there. nobody left We see that and that’s why we don’t believe them,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the Italian newspaper on Thursday Corriere della Serra.

Ukraine War News: Hospital damaged in Russian attack on Donetsk

+++ 1.15 p.m.: As a tweet by Emine Dzheppar, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, a hospital in Toretsk in the Donetsk region was apparently badly damaged. Dzheppar said the hospital’s maternity ward and surgery, among other things, were damaged by artillery. She added that residential and administrative buildings were also said to have been the target of the Russian attack.

News on the Ukraine war: USA warns against Iranian arms deliveries to Russia

Update from Wednesday, November 2, 7:20 a.m.: The United States has also warned of the danger of Iranian arms deliveries to Russia. John Kirby, spokesman for the United States National Security Council, said on Tuesday (November 1): “We remain concerned about the possibility that Iran could supply Russia with surface-to-surface missiles. We haven’t seen that confirmed yet, but that’s a concern we have.”

According to western states, Iran had already delivered drones to Russia. Kirby condemned this. In this way, Iran is helping “to kill innocent Ukrainians”. “This is a regime in Tehran that is openly and willingly complicit in the murder of innocent Ukrainian people on Ukrainian soil.” Iran denies the drone deliveries.

First report from Tuesday, November 1st, 9.30 a.m.: Kyiv – Apparently the Kremlin chief is planning Wladimir Putin a new Belarus strategy: According to British secret services, Russia wants to present the neighboring country as an ally to the West in its war against Ukraine. According to a report by the Ministry of Defense in London, Moscow is said to have stationed two MiG-31 interceptors and a large container protected by an earth wall at an airfield there. The Ministry published a satellite image.

The stationing is probably related to Russian AS-24 Killjoy hypersonic missiles (“spoilsports”). According to NATO, these missiles can hardly be intercepted with conventional air or missile defense systems – hence the nickname. According to the British, Moscow has been using such missiles since 2018. So far, however, none have been stationed in Belarus. In view of a range of around 2000 kilometers, this probably does not bring any strategic advantage in the Ukraine war, but rather is intended to send a signal to the West.

News on the Ukraine war: Russia accuses Great Britain of disinformation

The British Ministry of Defense has published daily information on the course of the war since the start of the Russian war of aggression at the end of February, citing intelligence information. With this, London wants to counter the Russian portrayal of events and keep allies in line. Moscow speaks of a disinformation campaign. (tvd/nak/skr/jo/lz/na with dpa/AFP)