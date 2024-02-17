Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

A remedy against Ukrainian strikes? Moscow is presenting a modified weapons station to combat drones at a weapons show in Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh – In the Ukraine war initiated by Moscow, Russia suffered heavy losses in the Black Sea and in Crimea, which was annexed in violation of international law in 2014. Almost weekly now.

Against Ukrainian drones: Russia presents a modified defense system

According to various sources, the Kremlin has now lost up to 24 warships to sinking or serious damage in the waters and on the peninsula; a Ukrainian map recently documented 22 destroyed or damaged Russian ships in the region.

While the Ukrainian armed forces on land can now also rely on the GLSDB bomb, the Kremlin presented an alleged drone killer for its stricken Black Sea Fleet at a weapons show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Russian measure against drones: the modernized Komar 3M47-03E ship-borne missile system in model format. (Archive photo) © IMAGO / Russian Look

Komar 3M47-03E naval missile system: Russia's response to Ukraine sea drones?

According to the Ukrainian portal Defense Express (DE) There is talk of a Komar 3M47-03E ship missile system adapted to the new requirements. The new version of the Komar system is therefore armed not only with the 9K338 Igla-S surface-to-air missile, but also with the 9M120 Ataka anti-tank missile. According to the report, the Russians said that this missile could now also be used to combat low-flying aircraft, kamikaze drones and sea drones.

Previously, the approximately 1.7 meter long guided missile was intended for old 9P149 tank destroyers as well as the feared Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopters and Mi-8 transport helicopters in order to target targets on the ground – primarily enemy armored vehicles. Can the guided missile now also be fired from naval ships? In the chaos of war, the information cannot be independently verified from a Western perspective.

Ukrainian “Magura V5”: Surface drone attacks Russian Crimean fleet

According to Russian engineers, the Komar system is characterized by a light and compact design, writes EN. They would point out that the launch vehicle's comparatively low weight of less than 1.5 tons makes it possible to install it even on small boats or warships. In its original version, the 9K120 Ataka can fly at a speed of 550 meters per second and has a combat weight of 33.5 kilograms.

Russia has apparently been desperately looking for a way to combat the Ukrainian surface drone “Magura V5” – also called “Sea Baby” – for a long time. Most recently, according to a British assessment from London, the Ukrainians used this maritime drone to destroy the Russian corvette “Ivanovets” on the open sea and apparently also sank the Russian landing ship “Caesar Kunikov”. (pm)