The Russian Ministry of Defense prepares the transfer of heavy military equipment that was in the hands of the mercenaries of the Wagner Group to regular Russian troops, reported today the department headed by Sergei Shoigu.

“Preparations are underway for the transfer of heavy military equipment from the Wagner private military company to active units of the Russian Armed Forces,” Defense said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

Russia takes this step after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave three exits last night to the mercenaries who rose up for 24 hours over the weekend against the military leadership: return home, go into exile in Belarus or sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense or other security agencies in the country.

This means in practice the dismantling of the Wagner Group as it has been known since it was created in 2014 following the outbreak of the conflict in Donbas, in eastern Ukraine.

The agreement reached last Saturday between the Kremlin and the head of the Wagnerites, Yevgeny Prigozhin, provides that neither the mercenaries nor their leader will be criminally prosecuted for armed rebellion and that the 62-year-old St. Petersburg businessman would go into exile in Belarus.

In exchange they had to give up their uprising, during which they had taken the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and marched in columns up to 200 kilometers from the gates of Moscow.

The day after the Wagner rebellion in Russia

A day after the withdrawal of fighters from the Wagner paramilitary group from Rostov-on-Don in southwestern Russia, partly controlled by rebels on Saturday, Rina Abramian said she felt “relief”.

