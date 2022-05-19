Russia switched to defensive mode in southern Ukraine building fortifications and maintaining military pressure in the east around Lugansk and Izium, with increasing signs that it is preparing for a protracted war.

“Russia is preparing for a long military campaign. In the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, the Russian occupiers are building fortifications to go on the defensive if necessary,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told senior officials. of the EU and NATO.

In addition, the Minister of Defense called for “not allowing Russia to prolong this conflict” since a prolonged campaign “carries the risk of a global food crisis and a new migration crisis.”

“We want to defeat the enemy and liberate our territories as soon as possible,” he said, defending the need for the West to send more weapons to Ukraine “in the short, medium and long term.”

A first-order necessity for kyiv at a time when the Russian Army maintains its pressure in the east of the country, in order to achieve total control of the regions

from Donetsk and Luhansk.

Russian soldiers in the streets of Mariupol. Photo: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

Pressures in eastern Ukraine

“The enemy is firing along the entire line of contact and in the depths of the defense of our troops in the Donetsk operational area and

in the Sloviansk direction, taking measures to strengthen the offensive group,” the Ukrainian Army noted in its morning report.

The military entity recognized that Russian Army continues attacks in Lymana town that tries to block from the north, in addition to Severodonetsk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Kurakhiv.

“In the Bakhmut and Severodonetsk directions, the aggressor concentrated up to 15 helicopters in the Lugansk region to support the offensive,” the Ukrainian Army reported.

According to the Ukrainian defenders, during the last day they managed to repel 12 Russian attacks and destroyed 3 tanks, 3 artillery pieces, 6 armored vehicles and 7 vehicles.

Meanwhile, in the north of the country, “the enemy continues to bombard the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure in the border settlements with artillery

from the Chernihiv and Sumy regions,” says the military command.

And although in the last week the Ukrainian forces carried out an offensive in the direction of Kharkiv, the Russian troops managed to maintain control of the areas surrounding the border between the two countries and punished with their artillery the towns of Tsyrkuny, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkassy Tyshky and Pitomnyk.

Volodomir Zelensky, President of Ukraine. Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, highlighted the efforts of the Ukrainian Army, assuring that “the northern regions of our country have already been liberated” and can now help the south.

“We are taking back the Kherson region. Defenders of our state contain the desperate efforts of the occupiers in Donbas“, said.

“We defend Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Odessa. And we remember all the cities and all the towns that are still occupied. I always underline, temporarily occupied,” he said, stressing that he does not forget Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014.

And to confirm his words, he signed the decree for a 90-day extension of martial law and general mobilization starting on May 25, a tacit acknowledgment that the conflict is going to be long.

Moscow acknowledges ‘difficulties’ in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia. Photo: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

Meanwhile, the Russian change of tactics does not mean that Moscow has given up on its purposes, but it is an acknowledgment that things are not going as expected, according to the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, Rashid Nurgaliev.

“Despite all existing difficulties, the special military operation will be carried out to the end, and the tasks set, including the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, the defense of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, will be fully accomplished,” he said.

According to the senior Russian official in a meeting with ambassadors in Moscow, the main difficulties lie in the fact that the West continues to “unconditionally support with arms” kyivand “while pressuring the international community to cease cooperation with Russia.”

“At the highest level aggressive statements and threats against our country, our leaders and our people are heard, something that did not happen even during the Cold War,” he lamented.

Ramzan Kadyrov himself, Chechen leader and one of the main hawks of the Russian elite, who has expressed his absolute support for the Kremlin and has sent Chechen units to fight in Ukraine, today admitted “deficiencies” in the Russian campaign.

“In the beginning there were mistakes, some shortcomings, but now everything is going according to plan and we will liberate Ukraine,” he told a Russian youth forum.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from Eph.

