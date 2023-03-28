Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

Russia has repeatedly threatened Ukraine and Western countries with the use of nuclear weapons. However, it is now warning its population against “nuclear attacks”.

MOSCOW – In his latest major move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced plans to station nuclear weapons in Belarus. This announcement sometimes led to international outcry. However, it was just one episode in a long string of Russian nuclear threats in the Ukraine war.

Vladimir Putin and other Russian politicians, such as former President Dmitry Medvedev, have repeatedly threatened Ukraine and “the West” with using nuclear weapons if certain limits are exceeded. Now, according to the American publication Newsweek even installed posters in Moscow to prepare the population for a nuclear war.

Ukraine war: Muscovites should equip themselves with “survival kits”.

Posters should now be seen in the Russian capital giving instructions to residents on how to behave in the event of “chemical or nuclear attacks”. The information from Newsweek According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the posters were commissioned. However, pictures of posters warning of nuclear attacks do not currently exist.

According to local media from Russia, on which is based Newsweek refers, the posters encourage residents of Moscow to get “survival kits”. Detailed instructions can be seen on the posters. The emergency equipment should sometimes include “a first aid kit, flashlights and batteries, a mobile phone, a radio and water and food for several days”.

Ukraine War: Kremlin prepares Russian population for nuclear war

Putin and his leaders have presented a variety of narratives to the Russian people regarding the invasion of Ukraine. One of them is that Russia is at war with NATO and “the West”. Incidentally, this is an account that not all powerful men in Moscow agree with.

Posting such ads could be another measure to convince the population that NATO poses a nuclear threat to Russia. Recently, defensive positions on the roof of a house could also be seen in Russia. In this case, too, the calculation could be to make the population aware of an alleged threat. (LP)