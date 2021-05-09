Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said that after the May holidays, a project would be considered that would limit the export of gasoline from Russia. It is reported by TASS…

As Shulginov noted, measures to restrict the export of oil products from the country can be introduced in urgent cases – for example, with an increase in domestic fuel prices.

The minister also added that the project documents have already been prepared and will be considered by the government after the end of the May holidays.

On May 7, the Russian government took additional measures to stabilize fuel prices. Thus, oil workers were obliged to sell gasoline to independent filling stations on the exchange at market prices. Also, the Cabinet of Ministers expanded the bases of fuel supplies from the exchange trading, including the refineries themselves with the export of gasoline by road.

Earlier in April, the Ministry of Energy proposed to ban the export of gasoline from Russia for three months. Such measures were taken to “prevent the acceleration of the growth of prices” for fuel. Motor gasolines of all brands and light distillates fall under the temporary export ban.