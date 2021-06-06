The West may start to create problems for the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline after its launch. This was stated on the air of the TV channel “Russia-1” by the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov, reports TASS…

However, he stressed, Russia and the gas pipeline operator, registered in Switzerland, had already prepared for possible troubles. Chizhov did not specify what exactly should be expected after the commissioning of Nord Stream 2.

Earlier, the State Duma warned that the United States would continue to try to shut down the Russian gas pipeline after the change of power in Germany. German Chancellor Angela Merkel may leave office in the fall, there is a possibility that she will be replaced by the government of the “green”, which opposes the project.

At the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the first string of Nord Stream 2 had already been completed. He promised that the second line would be completed in one and a half to two months. To date, the project is 95 percent complete. It was planned to launch at the end of 2019, but due to US sanctions, the launch date had to be postponed several times.