Agroexport: Animal feed exports to exceed 200 thousand tons by 2030

The volume of domestic pet food exports may increase significantly by 2030. This was reported by Agroexport, citing data from the federal center TASS.

According to the organization’s forecasts, by 2030, exports of cat and dog food from Russia may exceed 200 thousand tons. At the same time, the volume of production of such products in the country at the end of last year amounted to 1.359 million tons.

Of the total, 53.1 percent were dry food, 46.9 percent were wet food. Agroexport also noted that the Russian food market has its own peculiarity: dry dog ​​food sells best abroad, while in the Russian Federation, cat food in foil bags is the most popular.

The organization emphasized that, despite the small volume of production, feed from Russia is already being supplied abroad. Promising destinations for such exports are the EAEU countries and neighboring countries (Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Mongolia and others).

In the first half of 2024, Russians’ spending on keeping pets increased by more than 30 percent. The main item of expenditure was food for them. Most respondents (63 percent) spend within 10 thousand rubles per month on keeping their pets. Every third person (29 percent) spends from 10 to 20 thousand rubles per month. The expenses of 8 percent of respondents exceed this amount.