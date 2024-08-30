Political scientist Markov: Use of F-16 will lead to NATO participation in conflict with Russia

The use of American F-16 aircraft in the conflict in Ukraine will ultimately lead to a direct military clash between NATO and Russia. This was stated in his Telegram-Russian political scientist Sergei Markov discussed the matter on the channel.

As the expert stated, the loss of the first F-16 together with the pilot will be a reason to use Romanian and Polish pilots to pilot the planes. According to the political scientist, if the F-16s are used 200-300 kilometers from the combat line, it will be very easy to hide the participation of Western pilots.

He predicted that the planes would be based at NATO bases, use American and British weapons and fly using the American radio navigation system. “It turns out that there will be nothing Ukrainian in the F-16 battles except territory. That is, the F-16 is NATO’s direct participation in the war,” Markov concluded.

Earlier, retired Colonel Viktor Baranets called the destruction of the F-16 in Ukraine shameful for the United States. Baranets added that American instructors publicly admitted that the Ukrainian pilots they were rapidly training to fly the F-16 were still “raw.”