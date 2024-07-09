Leonkov: Studying Storm Shadow Missile Elements Will Make Them Ineffective

Studying the elements of Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missiles shot down by Russian air defense systems will reduce their effectiveness, military expert Alexey Leonkov said told on air at Sputnik radio.

He noted that these missiles were created for operations in conditions of active operation of electronic warfare (EW) and air defense systems, so modern technologies were implemented in them. Storm Shadow and SCALP are distinguished by their low visibility and the ability to change the flight mission on the way to the target. They can also use different flight profiles to the target. According to Leonkov, the study of the components will make it possible to increase the effectiveness of impact on such missiles in the future.

“I think our specialists will carry out the tasks that have now emerged. And these munitions, on which the Ukrainian junta and NATO countries place special hopes, will become less dangerous. We will improve the characteristics of air defense systems, electronic warfare, improve the protection of especially important military and civilian infrastructure facilities, thereby making these munitions ineffective,” he predicted.

Related materials:

Earlier in July, it became known that Russian specialists had extracted elements of the guidance and control system of the downed Storm Shadow/SCALP missile for study. They are also studying the fuse diagrams and the design of the warheads.