Bloomberg: The Limit of Yuan Introduction into the Russian Economy May Have Been Reached

The introduction of the Chinese yuan into the Russian economy, which began due to problems with settlements using dollars and euros, could have reached its limit. This is the conclusion drawn from the latest trends on the currency market does Bloomberg.

Russia has recently seen a shortage of yuan, and Chinese banks are in no hurry to satisfy it, notes the agency’s country economist Alexander Isakov.

Overall, the yuan now accounts for about 40 percent of Russia’s export and import payments, and more than half of its foreign exchange market turnover. But after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned last December about problems with banks helping Moscow evade sanctions, the gap between overnight yuan borrowing rates in Russia and China widened sharply. It has since amounted to several percentage points.

This situation indicates a shortage of yuan, and its duration indicates a systemic nature of the problem, which is unlikely to resolve itself. The share of Russian trade in friendly currencies, which has not increased since last year despite all efforts, also speaks in favor of the version of increasing difficulties.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Bank of Russia Filipp Gabunia said that he does not expect trading in the yuan on the Moscow Exchange to stop after the license to complete operations issued by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) expires on August 13. According to him, the regulator does not yet see a reason to stop trading in the Chinese currency.

Previously, these sanctions led to a halt in trading in the dollar, euro and Hong Kong dollar. As a result, the Central Bank forms the official exchange rate for these currencies during over-the-counter trading.