Dom.rf: information models of residential buildings will appear in Russia, which will simplify construction

In Russia, they predicted the emergence of “digital twins” of residential buildings – information models of buildings that will simplify construction. Scenarios for the application of technology in civil engineering were presented by the Dom.rf Development Institute, write “News”.

It is noted that when developing standards, the state-owned company took into account the best Russian and international practices, as well as the opinions of experts. According to Konstantin Mikhailik, Deputy Minister of Construction and Housing and Public Utilities of the Russian Federation, the introduction of information modeling technologies (TIM) will make project implementation more transparent, reduce transactional risks at all stages of the life cycle, and also mitigate risks when implementing a line of credit products.

“In order to introduce TIM, the Ministry of Construction of Russia organized interaction with all key participants, the expert community to work out the most important issues in this direction,” the official explained.

Nikolai Kozak, Dom.rf’s managing director for digital transformation, said that the company, together with the Ministry of Construction, is actively working on the implementation of TIM – not only training personnel, but also creating applied solutions.

“Now we are developing the necessary documentation for the preliminary national standard. Its creation is one of the tools to ensure a full-scale transition of the construction industry to the use of TIM,” said Alexander Lukyanov, director of the Unified Information System for Housing Construction. Among the advantages of the technology, the expert named the prevention of errors in documentation and, as a result, the safe operation of buildings, savings in budgets and businesses, as well as speeding up construction processes.

