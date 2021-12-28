The epidemiological situation with coronavirus in Russia may worsen after the New Year holidays. Such a development of events was predicted by the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova, reports TASS on Tuesday, December 28th.

“Considering the upcoming New Year holidays, when the number of contacts between people is already increasing, the risks of the spread of the new omicron strain are increasing,” Popova explained, speaking at a meeting of the Presidium of the Coordination Council under the government to combat COVID-19.

In this regard, she urged not to reduce the number of tests for coronavirus in the next two weeks and continue to provide timely medical assistance to those sick. This is necessary in order not to lose control over the situation with the spread of infection, the head of Rospotrebnadzor emphasized.

Earlier, Popova predicted the emergence of new strains of coronavirus. According to her, even now, COVID-19 is showing seasonality, and new mutations of the virus will continue to appear.