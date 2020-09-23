Concessional loans at 2 percent, which were issued to entrepreneurs in order to support during the coronavirus epidemic, can lead to massive bankruptcies. A letter with such a warning was sent to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin by the Commissioner for the Rights of Entrepreneurs Boris Titov, RBC reports.

He predicted that many entrepreneurs could unwittingly violate the main condition of such a loan. We are talking about maintaining the headcount of at least 80 percent of the state as of June 1, 2020.

The problem is that at the time the loan was issued, the banks did not have access to information on the number of employees at the enterprise as of June 1, so they were guided by the data of the Federal Tax Service (FTS) as of May 1. Thus, taking into account the May cuts, the decline in the number of employees could exceed 20 percent.

If banks record such statistics, then the entrepreneur is transferred to the standard rate, on average about 15 percent per annum. He will have to repay the loan in three equal installments – December 28, 2020, January 28 and March 1, 2021. As Titov notes, not everyone will be able to fulfill such a condition.

The Business Ombudsman proposed updating the data on the number of employees as of June 1, as well as issuing a special clarification from the government that would resolve this issue.

The concessional lending program was launched on June 1. According to its terms, if the company maintains the number of employees at 90 percent, then the loan will be written off in full, along with interest. If not less than 80 percent, then only half of the loan and interest will have to be returned.

Earlier, the head of the ACRA rating agency, ex-deputy chairman of the Central Bank, Mikhail Sukhov, predicted that about a hundred Russian banks could close within the next three years. Moreover, in his opinion, one third of them will leave the market voluntarily, since they were gradually losing profitability even before the crisis.