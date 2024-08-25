Former Prime Minister Stepashin: Russia will emerge from the SVO as a completely different country

Former Russian Prime Minister Sergei Stepashin said that the country will undergo major changes after the end of the special military operation in Ukraine (SVO). He predicted that Russia will become a completely new country with a new worldview.

I believe that after all these difficult tragic events – because, of course, after the collapse of the USSR, the war with the State Department through Ukraine is a tragedy, what can I say – we will have a new country, in a good sense. Sergey Stepashinformer Prime Minister of Russia

Stepashin emphasized that Russia will not change its name, but its citizens will change their self-identification, and they will have the feeling that “we can do it after all.”

Stepashin named the new elite of Russia

Speaking about the new elites of Russia, Stepashin agreed with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and supported his words that these are now people who serve their country.

I am ready to agree with him when he said that the elite are those who are fighting today. They are not the elite yet. They are just the pride of my country. The guys who took everything upon themselves. Those who help them, the same volunteers, the same youth Sergey Stepashinformer Prime Minister of Russia

In February, during his address to the Federal Assembly at Gostiny Dvor, Putin included not only military personnel but also workers – “reliable, proven in action, people who have proven their loyalty” – among the true elite of Russia.

The head of state also stated that the word “elite” has been discredited by those who “consider themselves some kind of caste with special rights and privileges.” “They are definitely not an elite,” Putin emphasized.

Photo: Kremlin Pool / Globallookpress.com

In turn, the former Russian Prime Minister noted that very important work is currently underway in the country to include the fighters who went through the SVO into the life of the country. “The state, the government, we are doing this so that these people, when everything is over, do not disappear anywhere, are in demand, so that they are remembered not only by the awards on their jackets and uniforms, but so that they are active participants in our political life,” Stepashin added.

What is known about the end dates of the SVO?

Deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Apti Alaudinov, believes that the special operation will end in 2024 with a victory for Russia.

“This year we will close this issue, according to the SVO,” he promised.

At the end of August, an associate of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov suggested that the fighting in Kursk Oblast could end in two or three months. At that time, according to him, the special operation as a whole could also cease.

Photo: Sergey Bobylev / RIA Novosti

Russian military correspondent Alexander Kots believes that the SVO will not end before January 2025. “By autumn, we are unlikely to have destroyed the front with such force that the enemy will run to the Polish border. That is, it is unlikely that the SVO will be completed by that date by military means. And even more so by negotiations. Because there is no one to conduct them with,” the journalist explained.

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev stated that the SVO will not end with the defeat of Ukraine. According to the politician, after Kyiv “signs the papers”, accepts defeat and a moderate political regime takes over the country, military actions will not end, since later the radicals will return to power.