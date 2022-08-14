Director of IKAR Rylko predicted a record grain harvest in Russia in 2022

According to the forecast of the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies (IKAR), the grain harvest in Russia in 2022 will be a record one and will amount to about 145 million tons. This was stated by the director of the Institute Dmitry Rylko in a conversation with TASS.

It is noted that the grain harvest for 2021 amounted to 121.3 million tons.

According to the expert, this year’s wheat harvest is predicted to reach 95 million tons. This is 19 million tons more than last year (then harvested 76 million tons of wheat).

Speaking about the possible risks for the harvest, Rylko named late harvesting, which may occur due to worsening weather in the regions of Central Russia and the Volga region.

At the same time, Dmitry Zavyalov, head of the Department of Entrepreneurship and Logistics at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, warned of a rise in prices for a number of goods in the fall: according to him, dairy products, eggs, sausages, and vegetables traditionally rise in price. In addition, prices for fish products and pork are slightly increasing, but the main increase in prices occurs at the end of the year. Also in the fall the price of poultry meat rises. Fruits rise in price from May to June, become cheaper in August, and in September the price for them starts to rise again.