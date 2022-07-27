Immunologist Kryuchkov predicted an outbreak of influenza and coronavirus

In the fall, Russians are waiting not only for a new wave of coronavirus, but also for an outbreak of influenza, which has not been seen for several years. At the same time, simultaneous infection with two viruses can be an additional blow to the body and complicate the course of the disease. This was stated in a conversation with Lenta.ru by immunologist Nikolai Kryuchkov.

Andrey Komissarov, head of the Laboratory of Molecular Virology at the Research Institute of Influenza, said that after a break in 2020-2021, full-scale influenza circulation resumed.

“If in 2020 and 2021 there was practically no flu, now the flu has returned completely, there are also co-infections with covid. Influenza has not gone anywhere from the infectious pathological scene, it exists, like other respiratory infections – rhinovirus infections, adenovirus infections, parainfluenza, and so on, ”said the researcher.

New flash

“Those measures that were used to combat the coronavirus, the same masks, social distancing, remote care, in fact, worked better against the flu,” Kryuchkov said. “The fact is that it is less contagious than coronavirus, so all these methods worked perfectly and 2020-2021 passed with almost no flu, which turned out to be a completely anomalous story.”

The coronavirus is no longer so scary for humanity, an increasing number of countries are abandoning restrictive measures, giving freedom to spread to other viruses. This is especially dangerous, according to the immunologist, due to the fact that people have not developed immunity against influenza and other acute respiratory viral infections.

“There have been changes in the circulation of the virus, it was practically non-existent, so there is also no herd immunity. I think we will soon have a very serious outbreak of influenza, like in pre-Covid times. In addition, it can shift to an earlier period: if the outbreak usually starts in mid-late October, now it can happen about a month earlier, ”admitted Kryuchkov.

He also added that he does not expect serious pandemics associated with influenza: this requires the emergence of a new pathogen with special characteristics, which, at the moment, is not observed.

Simultaneous flow

Simultaneous illness with several acute respiratory viral infections at once, according to Kryuchkov, is not uncommon. Moreover, there are studies that indicate that during serious outbreaks of influenza, the disease was simultaneously detected by another virus in about 20 percent of cases.

“So in the case of coronavirus, it will be, although not the most possible, but quite probable. As for the outcomes, at the moment, there are no reliable studies that indicate the presence of any special complications, and there are no mutual mutations either. But we understand that when the body is weakened and gets sick with one thing, the additional viral load, in theory, does not affect the outcome in the most positive way, ”the immunologist warned.

Earlier, in an interview with Lenta.ru, Anatoly Altshtein, professor and chief researcher at the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said that it is impossible to independently distinguish a coronavirus infection from a common cold with new strains. According to him, to make sure it is a cold or a coronavirus, you need to take a test.