The number of new cases of coronavirus infection in Russia may reach 65,000 daily by February 1. Such a development of the epidemiological situation was predicted by the head of the Department of Mathematical Modeling of Energy Systems, head of the Center for Intelligent Logistics of St. Petersburg State University (SPbSU) Viktor Zakharov, reports TASS.

A group of researchers led by a scientist has developed a mathematical model CIR (Confirmed cases, Infected, Removed), which allows you to more accurately predict the prospects for the spread of COVID-19 through new methods. According to this model, the total number of infected people in Russia will exceed 11.5 million, and the number of simultaneously sick people will reach one million.

“The rate of increase in the incidence may well continue until mid-February,” the scientist said. According to him, with such a development of events, by the end of February, the number of new cases per day could exceed 110,000. After that, according to Zakharov, the incidence rate will decline.

Earlier it became known that in Russia they plan to create a polyvalent vaccine against coronavirus based on several strains of COVID-19, such as delta and omicron. Such a drug will be able to guarantee protection against new variants of the virus that have appeared on the basis of different strains.