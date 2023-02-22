Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Split

Will there be negotiations between Kiev and Moscow in the Ukraine war? The news ticker.

Update from February 22, 2:50 p.m: In Moscow, at a meeting with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi, Vladimir Putin praised the close relations between the two countries as particularly important at the moment. “International relations are complicated today,” said the head of the Kremlin, according to the Russian state agency TASS. “In this context, the cooperation between the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation (…) is of particularly great importance for the stabilization of the international situation.”

A short video showed how the two men greeted each other with a handshake and then sat down together at a table. Putin also renewed his invitation to China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping for a state visit. Initially, there was no official communication on China’s announced peace initiative. Putin is expected at a patriotic concert at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium later in the day, but there has been no official announcement.

February 22 update at 2:22 p.m: According to information from Newsweek few. Instead, the Ukrainian President referred to his government’s own plan, which the UN is supposed to approve on Thursday (February 23) and has so far “mostly” supported: “We expect a unified stance on the matter,” said Zelenskyj.

According to the report, Zelenskyi’s peace initiative includes nuclear safety measures, the release of all prisoners of war and a sealed end to the conflict. The information could not be checked independently.

Picture taken on February 21: Volodymyr Zelenskyy before his meeting with Georgia Meloni in Kiev © PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE/Imago

Update February 22, 12:26 p.m.: “The war of aggression has changed the European security order and the security situation in Sweden”: According to the Swedish secret service Säpo, Russia poses a serious threat to the country’s security. “Russia and other authoritarian states have become more offensive in their actions,” said Säpo boss Charlotte von Essen on Wednesday (February 22) during a press conference.

China also poses a growing security risk. Protecting Swedish democracy has never been more important, but it has also never been more difficult, according to the intelligence service’s situation report.

A Year of Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Ukraine news: Ambassador Makeiev comments on Wagenknecht

First report from February 22ndr: Kiev/Berlin – The dispute over German arms deliveries to Ukraine will apparently drag on. The Ukrainian ambassador Oleksii Makeiev has now criticized left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht for her proposal to “freeze” the course of the front and to conduct peace negotiations with Russia.

Makeiev accused Wagenknecht in the most recent ZDF “Morgenmagazin” that she would also suggest, in the case of criminal offenses, that it would be better to enter into negotiations than to call the police.

Joachim Gauck (archive image) © Martin Schutt/dpa

Ukraine news: German opinions on the war: Gauck sees division

Meanwhile, ex-Federal President Joachim Gauck has expressed his dismay at the pro-Russian attitude of some people in East Germany. “The right-wing thinking and left-wing thinking and the shaped souls of some East Germans mean that there is a little more understanding and sometimes even support for Putin in this area of ​​Germany, that’s particularly bad,” he said on Wednesday (22 March). February) in the “RTL Nachtjournal”.

Ukraine news: Gauck comments on Putin’s speech

“The support and the carrying of Russian flags to pay homage to an aggressive power that brutally negates the right to life of others: I mean, is it still okay?” Gauck added. (AFP/dpa/frs)