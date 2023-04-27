Russia praised ally China and criticized Ukraine after it was reported that Chinese dictator Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation on Wednesday (26), the first exchange between the two since the start of the invasion. Russian, in February last year.

“We note the Chinese side’s readiness to make efforts to work on a negotiation process,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news conference, in which she attacked Zelensky.

“It is unlikely that any peace initiatives will be adequately received by puppets controlled by Washington,” he said, in a reference to the peace plan in Ukraine suggested by China.

“We believe that the problem is not the lack of good plans… the real consent [da Ucrânia] for there to be negotiations is conditioned by ultimatums with known unrealistic demands”, added Zakharova.

According to Chinese state media, Xi told Zelensky during their talks that China will send a special government representative for Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine and other countries with the aim of “carrying out in-depth communication with all parties on a political solution to the crisis”.

The Chinese dictator also alleged to Zelensky that China, as a “permanent member of the UN Security Council”, will not “watch the conflict from afar in the hope of obtaining benefits” or “put more fuel on the fire”, and argued that “ dialogue and negotiation” are “the only way out”.

In addition, he pointed out that “respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity” is “the political basis” of relations between Beijing and Kiev and expressed his desire to “promote the development of the strategic association between the two countries”.

Zelensky almost simultaneously confirmed the “long and significant” conversation he had with the Chinese dictator, which, according to Ukrainian media, lasted more than an hour.

Zelensky further noted that China “upholds the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations in international affairs”, while acknowledging its “great international influence”.

Since the start of the war, China, which has opposed sanctions against Moscow, has reiterated the importance of respecting the territorial integrity of countries, including Ukraine, and the “legitimate security concerns of all parties”, referring to Russia. .

Given its good relations with Russia, numerous international voices called for Beijing to use its leverage over Moscow to stop the conflict.

Despite China insisting it maintains a neutral stance on the conflict, Xi has not spoken to Zelensky since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but he has spoken on several occasions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and even paid an official visit. to Moscow.