One military expert is certain: The Kremlin has already exhausted all its deterrent maneuvers. In addition, Russian air defense systems are ineffective against Western attacks.

Kiev – The Ukrainian military and political observer of the Information Resistance group, Alexander Kovalenko, commented on the possible consequences of the stationing of American hypersonic missiles in Germany and the Kremlin’s reaction to these actions. “Russia is powerless against US hypersonic missiles in Germany,” Kovalenko said in an interview with the media Nexta.

In the video interview published on the X platform, Kovalenko noted that all attempts by Russia to take countermeasures will not have any significant effect.

Expert analyzes: Russian missile systems powerless against Western air defenses

“Well, what are they going to do? Are they going to station Iskander in the Kaliningrad region? That has already happened. Are they going to station ships with sea-based Kalibr cruise missiles in the Baltic Sea? They already exist. They already have Kalibr carriers there. Just like the Iskander in the Kaliningrad region,” the expert stressed. To put it in context: Iskanders are missile systems.

Western air defense systems such as Patriot demonstrate high efficiency in destroying almost all Russian missiles. At the same time, Russian air defense systems have proven ineffective against Western ballistic missiles such as the ATACMS.

“If Russia tries to threaten the Western countries in any way, for example, by demonstrating missile launches, then the guarantee that the Patriot SAMs will shoot down almost all of them is almost 100 percent. But if the West launches its missiles on the territory of the Russian Federation, the probability that they will be shot down is not so high,” the expert continued.

Background: USA and Germany agree on stationing US weapons in Germany

On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington in mid-July, the USA and Germany announced the stationing of long-range US weapons systems in Germany from 2026. A joint statement specifically mentioned longer-range missiles of the SM-6 type as well as Tomahawk missiles and hypersonic missiles under development that have longer ranges than previous weapons systems in Europe.

“If the United States implements these plans, we will no longer feel bound by the recently unilaterally declared halt to the deployment of short- and medium-range strike capabilities,” Putin said at a military parade of the Russian Navy in St. Petersburg.

German government rejects Putin’s threats: stationing of US missiles only serves as a deterrent

So far, the German government has rejected threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin in the event of the planned stationing of long-range US missiles in Germany. “To be clear: we will not be intimidated by such statements,” said a spokesman for the Foreign Office in Berlin on Monday. Putin had threatened to resume production of medium-range nuclear missiles if the USA stuck to its plans.

Deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann stressed that the deployment was “solely about deterrence.” The Foreign Office spokesman added that Putin’s regime had been “building up nuclear weapons for years” and was waging a war of aggression in Europe. “We must respond to this for the security of all of us in Europe.” (bg/dpa)