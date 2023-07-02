A “powerful explosion” has occurred near a military airfield in southern Russia. The local media reported it: according to the Telegram Mash channel, the explosion hit the port city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, in the Krasnodar region. The same source attributes the explosion to the downing of a missile by the air defense. There would be no injuries.

On Twitter, Ukrainian adviser Anton Gerashchenko posted a video showing the aftermath of the explosion with the comment: “This is an airport from which drones and missiles are being launched against Ukraine.”