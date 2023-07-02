A “powerful explosion” has occurred near a military airfield in southern Russia. The local media reported it: according to the Telegram Mash channel, the explosion hit the port city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, in the Krasnodar region. The same source attributes the explosion to the downing of a missile by the air defense. There would be no injuries.
On Twitter, Ukrainian adviser Anton Gerashchenko posted a video showing the aftermath of the explosion with the comment: “This is an airport from which drones and missiles are being launched against Ukraine.”
Russian media report an explosion in the area of a military airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar region, Russia.
This is an airfield from which drones and missiles are launched on Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/h4KaveKINL
— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 2, 2023
#Russia #powerful #explosion #military #airport #south #Video
Leave a Reply