A new mishap in the rescue of astronauts awaiting their return to Earth on the International Space Station (ISS). The takeoff of the Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft, scheduled for February 20, has been postponed a priori to the first ten days of March due to the detection of a second fault in another of the boats attached to the platform. Despite the severity of the damage, the station crew is not in any danger, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

Both this body and NASA announced on February 11 that the refrigeration circuit of the Progress MS-21 cargo ship had suffered a depressurization. According to the space agencies, it would be a damage similar to that received in December by the Soyuz MS-22 personnel transport vehicle, also tied to the ISS. This last device was hit by an object of less than one millimeter at a speed of seven kilometers per second, which jeopardized its safe return with the astronauts on board.

Photo showing the external damage that caused a loss of pressure in the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft. ROSCOSMOS (via REUTERS)

In both cases, refrigerant leaked from their thermal control systems. Roscosmos published on Monday a new image of the Soyuz MS-22 fissure taken by a mechanical arm from the US segment of the ISS. “The presence of this hole demonstrates the cause of what happened: external damage,” stressed Roscosmos, confirming the theory of the impact of an object foreign to the ship.

meteor impact

The Russian organization’s Telegram channel published a video of its director, Yuri Borisov, in which he pointed out that if Progress also has other damage to its outer shell, “this could also be due to the impact of a meteorite or some type of garbage space”. However, he stressed that “although the outcome of both emergency situations is the same, their causes could be different.” Borisov stressed that at the moment it is only a hypothesis and that there are still no images that confirm that the reason for this second incident is due to an external object.

“A commission (of investigation) is working on the case of Progress MS-21. It has been decided to postpone the launch of the Soyuz-MS-23 spacecraft in unmanned mode until March until the reason for this emergency situation is determined,” the Russian space agency explained.

The inspection of the space freighter began on Tuesday. Its review will also be carried out by the American robotic arm, and all the filming will be shared with the Russian space agency.

Roscomos’ rescue plan is to send the empty Soyuz MS-23 to the ISS to serve as a return vehicle for Russian cosmonauts Dmitri Petelin and Sergei Prokopiev, as well as for American astronaut Frank Rubio. The three were originally scheduled to return on the Soyuz MS-22, but their stay on the space station will be extended, so their replacements, the American Laurel O’Hara and the Russians Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, will postpone their own mission to autumn.

For its part, the MS-22 ship will be sent empty to Earth one or two weeks after the MS-23 docks with the ISS. Despite its damage, Roscosmos believes that it could still serve as a rescue capsule in the extreme case that the space station is in danger in that time frame, although it would be a desperate solution because the fissure could raise the internal temperature to about 100 degrees Celsius. .

The disclosure of the Progress MS-21 fissure coincided with the arrival at the ISS of another freighter of its class, the Progress MS-22, with two and a half tons of supplies including clothing and food for the crew, 709 liters of fuel and 420 liters of water. Its mooring point was cleared with the ejection of Progress MS-20 four days earlier to be destroyed in Earth’s atmosphere with debris from the ISS.

