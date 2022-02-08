Russia Poll: The majority of Russians fear the Great War and blame the West

According to the researcher, the youth seems tired of the whole Ukrainian question.

Of the Russians fear of the outbreak of world war has remained high for more than three years, survives the independent Levada Research Institute the results of a survey published in January.

Fear of the Great War seemed to have been at an all-time high in Russia last spring, when the Russian armed forces last relocated armed forces in the west, then under the guise of military exercises.

In a survey conducted in March 2021, as many as 62 percent of respondents said they fear World War “mostly or all the time”. In the January survey, 56 percent said so. According to surveys, the fear of World War II has been in these high readings since 2018.

Levada Center leader Denis Volkovin reviews according to the president, the reduction in fear of the Great War by six percentage points last spring is primarily due to the president Vladimir Putin and the President of the United States Joe Biden telephone conversation and the start of diplomatic negotiations.

Most Russians report fear of illness of their children or relatives. This was the answer of 82% of the respondents. Health has been the number one concern in Russia even before the coronavirus epidemic.

Third, there is concern about the “arbitrariness and disorder perpetrated by those in power,” which more than half of respondents fear. Fear of arbitrariness has risen at the same pace as fear of the Great War.

“When the horns of those in power repeat that there will be no war today or tomorrow, it is frightening,” Volkov quotes one open-ended response. “The kind of fear and excitement that makes everything else pale.”

Citizens estimates of the possibility of war and the outbreak of hostilities are set out in the Levada in the survey. To the question “who has caused the increase in tension in eastern Ukraine”, exactly half answered that “the United States and NATO member states”.

At first glance, the responses of young people and older people differ greatly: as many as 61 percent of people over the age of 55 blame the United States and NATO for the crisis. In the youngest age group, 18-24 years, only 24% respond.

However, Volkov thinks the difference is apparent. Young people’s answers are broken down into vagueness.

Young people blame Ukraine as often as “no one in particular”. The group “I can’t say” is the largest among respondents under the age of 24. This was answered by 28% of young respondents.

Only three or four percent of Russians in all age groups blame Russia for the madness of war.

Young and older people’s views of the world go by for at least four years. The old ones watch TV and are loyal to the Kremlin. Young people get their information online and tend to support the opposition.

According to Volkov, the open answers reveal that when asked about the crisis in Ukraine, the division of generations does not appear in any way other than in the search for culprits in the dispersion of young people’s answers. The responses of young, middle-aged, and old alike are similar in terms of word choices.

“If you don’t look in advance who answers, it’s practically impossible to separate the young and the old based on the answer alone,” Volkov says. According to his interpretation, everyone’s answers come in practice from “government sources and television presenters,” as online services favored by young people do not offer alternative explanations and do not address the crisis in Ukraine at all.

“Participants in the survey often say they are tired of the whole issue of Ukraine and of foreign policy and confrontation with the West in general,” Volkov writes.

Russian readers published an anti-war a week ago address, which accumulated more than four thousand names in a few days. There are no more signatures at the weekend.

Director of the “Independent Officers’ Union ”, Colonel-General, has previously criticized Putin. Leonid Ivashov in turn, demanded that Putin resign on Sunday in preparation for war.

However, protests by the peace movement or the war opposition in Russia have remained small and isolated.

Levada’s studies involved more than 1,600 citizens across Russia. Interviews were conducted face-to-face at the interviewees ’homes.