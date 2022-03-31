The approval rate for President Vladimir Putin in Russia rose from 71 percent in February to 83 percent this month after the war against Ukraine began, a poll conducted by the center revealed. of independent researches Levada.

83 percent of Russians interviewed between 24 and 30 March therefore say they approve of the President’s actions, up from 71 percent in February and 69 percent in January. 99 percent of respondents believe that “the country is heading in the right direction” (up from 52 percent last month). The percentage of Russians who approve the activities of the State Duma went from 47 percent to 59 percent in one month. The numbers could obviously be skewed by the Russians’ fear of speaking freely against what Moscow calls a ‘special military operation’.

These figures are destined to change in the coming months given the uncertain situation on the ground and the consequences of the Western sanctions against Russia, underlines the director of Levada (organization long included in the list of ‘foreign agents’) Denis Volkov. “In the future we may see a turnaround. There is not a great euphoria (like after the annexation of Crimea in 2014, ed), people feel the gravity of the situation”, he says.