From the Russians almost half are considered opposition politicians Alexei Navalnyin imprisonment as fair, is evident from the recent opinion poll.

Forty-two percent of those who responded to the survey approved the court’s decision to order Navalnyi to two and a half in a prison camp. Less than a third, or 29 percent, of respondents considered the verdict unfair.

An opinion poll on the Navalny judgment was conducted by the independent Levada Center in collaboration with the Oktrytye media, which is Mikhail Khodorkovsky funded investigative journalism news site. The results were released on Monday.

In the last week of March, more than 1,600 people from all over Russia responded to the survey.

To the verdict attitudes varied according to the age of the respondent. The younger the defendant, the more unfair the judgment was considered.

Half of 18-24 year olds called the verdict unfair, while 60 per cent of those over 55 said it was fair.

Navalnyi’s immediate release was supported by about 60 percent of respondents who found the verdict unfair. However, about a third of them were indifferent to the fate of Navalny.

Levada Center leader Lev Gudkovin according to the results show that people’s opinion of the verdict is influenced by the source of information from which they have followed the matter.

The study specifically asked people’s trust in different communication channels, such as television, the Internet, social media, and Telegram channels.

Television viewers supported the court’s decision for the most part (60 percent), and 45 percent of Internet users supported Navalny.

Gudkov pointed out on the Otkrytye media website that the official propaganda of the state is not only trying to put the Navalny in a bad light, but also to silence alternative media about his activities.

It will be offered a propaganda version that says Navalnyi is a Western-funded adventurer, Gudkov said.

Pokrovin Navalnyi, who was sitting in a prison camp, was transferred to the hospital ward on Monday, according to Russian media. He is suspected of suffering from airway inflammation, in addition to which Navalnyi has reported severe back pain and numbness in the legs.

Navalnyi is on hunger strike because he does not consider the health care he received in the prison camp to be sufficient. Navalni supporters are currently planning new demonstrations in Russia.