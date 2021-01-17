Find here all of our live #NAVALNY

: @Doctor and The opponent has never made a secret of his will to continue to carry his fight in his country. When he announces that he has bought a plane ticket to Moscow, he adds: “the question of returning or not never arose. The only reason I ended up in Germany was because they tried to kill me.“

: Hello, do we know why Navalny chose to return to Russia knowing that he was going to be arrested? Thank you 🙂

: Question can be a little naive: why does he return to Russia when he knows he will be arrested there?

: @Isa Alexei Navalny had passed through Russian jails more than once before his poisoning. A very supervised freedom, shall we say.

: Good evening Pierre. Before his poisoning, Navalny was free on Russian soil, right? Why are they stopping him now?

: The opponent Alexeï Navalny was finally arrested by the police when he presented himself at passport control, after his eventful landing in Moscow.

: Alexeï Navalny’s plane finally landed at another Moscow airport, tweets a journalist from France Televisions on board the device.

: 6 pm, it’s curfew. While you prepare your verbena before going to bed, we take stock of the news:

The arrival of the opponent Alexeï Navalny on Russian soil promises to be complex: his plane was forbidden to land, and his supporters who were preparing to welcome him were arrested.

: We can clearly see on the Flightradar website that the plane of the Russian opponent made a few detours.

: Finally, Alexeï Navalny will not land in Moscow, the Podeba company indicating that the initially chosen airport was now closed to landings.

: Alexeï Navalny should land around 7:30 p.m. in Moscow, but he is unlikely to meet 200 of his supporters at the airport. The riot police are in the process of dislodging them, after having arrested several of his relatives in the middle of the afternoon.

The Russian opponent, who is coming out of a seven-month convalescence in Germany after being poisoned, called on his supporters to come and meet him at the airport.

: According to the team of Russian opponent Alexeï Navalny, his relatives were arrested at Moscow airport where his plane is expected at the end of the afternoon.

: It is 4 pm. Here are the main headlines:

Russian opponent Alexeï Navalny has boarded a flight to Russia. He is under arrest on his arrival in Moscow. Here are the testimonies of his supporters.

: “Alexeï Navalny returns to Russia because he decides to continue political life while abroad he would have been a mere spectator.”

“A Russian opponent who goes abroad loses his political status”, analysis on franceinfo Cyrille Bret, professor of geopolitics at Sciences Po Paris. “He is no more than a moral conscience or a historical witness. He no longer has any influence.”

: Alexei Navalny, opponent to Vladimir Putin, boarded a plane of the airline Pobeda, at the airport of Berlin. He was followed by many journalists. “Me, arrested [à mon arrivée] ? “, he pretended to be surprised. “I am an innocent man!”

: Russian opponent Alexei Navalny has boarded a flight to Russia.

: Here are the main headlines:

Russian opponent Alexeï Navalny is due to return to Moscow after several months of convalescence in Germany. He is however threatened by the Russian justice of an arrest on his arrival. Here are the testimonies of his supporters.

