The arrival of the opponent Alexeï Navalny on Russian soil promises to be complex: his plane was forbidden to land, and his supporters who were preparing to welcome him were arrested.
France is preparing to expand the vaccination against Covid-19 tomorrow to people over the age of 75 and to certain people at risk. We explain here how it will go.
• The hashtag #MeTooIncest has gathered a host of testimonies on social networks, in the wake of the accusations leveled against Olivier Duhamel by Camille Kouchner in a book. Explanations of the phenomenon.
The Raymond Domenech effect is slow to materialize for FC Nantes. With the former coach of the Blues on the bench, the Canaries conceded a third draw in a row, this time against Lens (1-1).
The Russian opponent, who is coming out of a seven-month convalescence in Germany after being poisoned, called on his supporters to come and meet him at the airport.
• France is “reluctant” on the establishment of a “vaccine passport”, declared on franceinfo Clément Beaune. The Secretary of State for European Affairs believes that this issue should not be on the menu of the European Council next week.
Russian opponent Alexeï Navalny has boarded a flight to Russia. He is under arrest on his arrival in Moscow. Here are the testimonies of his supporters.
• “Iran is in the process of acquiring nuclear weapons ” and “it is urgent to say that this is enough”, believes Jean-Yves Le Drian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in the JDD.
Rennes won 2-1 at Brest. At the break, Strasbourg leads 1-0 against Saint-Etienne, just like Nantes against Lens. Nice and Bordeaux are tied (0-0).
“A Russian opponent who goes abroad loses his political status”, analysis on franceinfo Cyrille Bret, professor of geopolitics at Sciences Po Paris. “He is no more than a moral conscience or a historical witness. He no longer has any influence.”
The advanced curfew at 6 p.m. entered into force last night across France. Here is the list of reasons for exemption and the certificate to be presented, if applicable.
Russian opponent Alexeï Navalny is due to return to Moscow after several months of convalescence in Germany. He is however threatened by the Russian justice of an arrest on his arrival. Here are the testimonies of his supporters.
Joe Biden has pledged to sign a series of decrees on the first day of his presidency, while law enforcement is mobilizing across the United States for his inauguration on Wednesday.
