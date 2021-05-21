Russia Police found millions of euros worth of diamonds and jewelry from a thief in a forest cache in Russia

A Colombian criminal robbed his prey during the 2018 World Cup.

Russian police have found diamonds and jewelery worth nearly two million euros in a forest cache encased in plastic bags that a thief took in a robbery in 2018.

The cache was located on the basis of a Colombian suspect’s interrogation report. According to the news agency Reuters.

Jewelry was looted during the World Cup in Russia in the summer of 2018. The capital of Tatarstan, Kazan, was one of the venues, and a large jewelery exhibition was held there during the Games. The jewelry was on its way to the Kazan exhibition when it was looted.

Suspect Edgar Alejandro Valero Valero was arrested in Argentina in 2019, and extradited to Russia earlier this year. Russia made it easier to obtain a visa during the World Cup.