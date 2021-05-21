Saturday, May 22, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia Police found millions of euros worth of diamonds and jewelry from a thief in a forest cache in Russia

by admin
May 21, 2021
in World
0

A Colombian criminal robbed his prey during the 2018 World Cup.

Russian police have found diamonds and jewelery worth nearly two million euros in a forest cache encased in plastic bags that a thief took in a robbery in 2018.

The cache was located on the basis of a Colombian suspect’s interrogation report. According to the news agency Reuters.

Jewelry was looted during the World Cup in Russia in the summer of 2018. The capital of Tatarstan, Kazan, was one of the venues, and a large jewelery exhibition was held there during the Games. The jewelry was on its way to the Kazan exhibition when it was looted.

Suspect Edgar Alejandro Valero Valero was arrested in Argentina in 2019, and extradited to Russia earlier this year. Russia made it easier to obtain a visa during the World Cup.

.
#Russia #Police #millions #euros #worth #diamonds #jewelry #thief #forest #cache #Russia

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

According to Söder, "nonsense": Baerbock's short-haul flight initiative finds influential supporters - in Brussels

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?