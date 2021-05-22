Russia Police disbanded an opposition gathering in Russia

Police broke up a gathering of independent opposition politicians in Russia on Saturday citing coronary virus restrictions. According to the participants of the event, the weekend meeting was intended to coordinate the campaign for the Duma elections ahead in the autumn.

Representatives from 30 regions were present.

In the run-up to the elections, the Russian authorities have stepped up their pressure on the opposition, Alexei Navalnyin supporters.

According to one organization, several people had been arrested during the rally. One participant said that all the people who were in the building at the time of the gathering had been fined for violating pandemic health regulations.

According to security forces, the meeting violated restrictions and some participants were members of organizations engaged in “unwanted” activities.