Russia Police are riding Navalnyi apartments in Moscow

Authorities base home searches on violations of rules related to the corona epidemic.

Disguised police are currently conducting home searches of an imprisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin a former apartment in the Marino district of Moscow.

Police have also arrived at Navalny’s home in Moscow’s Avtozavodskaya. Navalvi’s wife Julia Navalnaya is inside the apartment, but it is unclear whether the police have been allowed in, as Navalnaya did not want to let them in before the lawyer arrived.

Home searches reported on Twitter by director of FBK Foundation, Navalny Ivan Ždanov. According to Zhdanov, Navalny’s brother was inside Marino’s apartment Oleg Navalnyi.

The studio where Navalnyi is filming his Youtube video is also undergoing a home search.

According to Ždanov, home searches are carried out by representatives of the Ministry of the Interior. It is based on a section of the Penal Code concerning “breaches of epidemic health rules”.

Alexei Earlier in January, Navalnyi returned to Russia from Berlin, where he was recovering from an assassination attempt on a novitoc neurotoxin. He was arrested by police during passport control.

The next day, Navalnyi was imprisoned for a month. A trial is scheduled to begin next week in which the authorities accuse him of violating the rules of a conditional sentence.

Since his return, Navalnyi has released a video of “Putin’s Palace,” which has already been viewed tens of millions of times. Last Saturday, demonstrations convened by Navalny were held in dozens of cities.

