Russia Poisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalnyi published a picture of himself walking up the stairs: “Doctors have solved the biggest problem”

According to Navalny, the journey to recovery is still long.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnyi posted on Instagram a picture of him walking up the stairs. At the same time, he talks about his current state of health.

Navalnyi says in the caption of the publication that he is recovering, although the journey to recovery is still a long one. He still has difficulty walking the stairs.

He said he didn’t recognize people at first and couldn’t speak.

Navalnyi writes that “the amazing doctors at the Berlin hospital have solved the biggest problem”. According to him, doctors have cured him from a “technically living person” to a person with every opportunity to live a social life.

Navalnyi already posted a picture of himself on Instagram earlier this week. Tuesday in connection with the published picture, he said he was able to breathe on his own.

Navalni was suspected of being poisoned in August in Siberia.

On 2 September, a laboratory of the German Defense Forces confirmed that Navalnyi had been poisoned with a neurotoxin belonging to the novitok group. It is a chemical weapon that was developed in the Soviet Union.