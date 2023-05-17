The Russian government reported this Tuesday (16) that there is an increase in spying activities by Western countries, following the arrest of a former outsourced employee of the US Embassy accused of collaborating with another country.

“It has become clear that certain unacceptable activities by hostile countries are not diminishing, but increasing against us. This is a case in point,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.

Former US Embassy employee Robert Shonov was detained by Russian security forces in the city of Vladivostok, capital of the Primorye region, bathed by the Sea of ​​Japan.

After an interrogation, the Russian authorities opened a criminal case for collaborating “in a confidential manner” with a foreign country or an international organization, in accordance with Article 275.1 of the penal code.

Shonov, who was taken to Moscow’s famous Lefortovo penitentiary, faces eight years in prison.

The Lefortovo court will hold a hearing on May 18 to determine the punishment that the country’s justice will impose on the detainee.

According to local media, the 62-year-old man worked at the US consulate in Vladivostok, although he was attached to the embassy.

Earlier this month, US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy visited Paul Whelan, a former US Marine sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage.

Recently, Tracy was denied her request to visit The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was also arrested for espionage.

On December 8, Moscow and Washington made one of the most notorious exchanges in recent years, involving basketball player Brittney Griner, convicted of possession of marijuana, and arms dealer Viktor But, known as the “Merchant of Death”, who was serving a 25-year sentence in an American prison.

In a statement, the US State Department “strongly” condemned the arrest of Robert Shonov and said the allegations against him “are totally without merit”.

The United States government reported that Shonov is a Russian citizen who worked at the American Consulate General in Vladivostok for more than 25 years and that, following the Russian government order of April 2021 that forced the termination of employment contracts of all employees locals employed at the US Mission in Russia, he was hired by a third-party company that provides services to the US Embassy in Moscow.

“Mr Shonov’s sole function at the time of his arrest was to compile summaries of press items from publicly available Russian media sources. The fact that he is the target of the ‘confidential cooperation’ law highlights the Russian Federation’s blatant use of increasingly repressive laws against its own citizens,” argued the State Department.