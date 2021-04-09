Member of the Federation Council Aleksey Pushkov commented on the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on NATO membership as the only way to end the conflict in Donbass. About this he wrote on your Twitter.

“Zelensky is grossly mistaken: Ukraine’s joining NATO, even if this is allowed, is not the“ only way ”to return Donbass, but will be a decisive step towards its final loss. In Kiev, weak leaders are praying for NATO as a symbol of power, but the alliance will not return Donbass to them, ”the Russian politician wrote.

On April 6, Zelensky, in a conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, said that Ukraine’s entry into the alliance is the only way for Kiev to end the war in Donbass. The head of state told Stoltenberg that in recent weeks Kiev has been observing a dangerous trend towards an increase in the number of violations of the ceasefire by the “Russian occupation forces.” The President of Ukraine also called on NATO member states to pay more attention to security in the Black Sea and to strengthen their presence in the Black Sea region.

On the eve of the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Kiev’s entry into NATO was ridiculous. He noted that in this case, Zelensky’s desire alone is not enough. Pushilin urged to ask the citizens of Ukraine about joining NATO, who are more aware of the risks this step carries. In addition, the politician recalled the rules of the alliance, according to which a candidate country should not have unresolved ethnic, territorial and political conflicts.

Earlier, the representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers Ulrike Demmer said that NATO is not yet going to accept Ukraine into its membership. She recalled that NATO pursues an “open door” policy in the expansion of the alliance. “However, no further steps towards membership are currently envisaged,” stressed Demmer.