Diplomat Belousov predicted that NATO countries would soon justify the use of nuclear weapons

In the future, NATO can be expected to justify any use of nuclear weapons, there are all grounds for this. This opinion was expressed by Andrey Belousov, deputy head of the Russian delegation at the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), reports TASS.

He recalled that in the final declaration of the alliance’s Madrid summit, NATO was finally assigned the status of a nuclear military-political bloc. The diplomat stressed that this circumstance makes us take a different look at the status of non-nuclear members of the bloc. First of all, he urged to pay attention to those countries on whose territory American nuclear weapons are deployed. In addition, Belousov pointed to NATO’s “joint nuclear missions” involving non-nuclear members of the alliance.

If all these facts are summed up, then the conclusion is that in the future, NATO member states can be expected to justify any use of nuclear weapons.

Russia urges US to remove nuclear weapons from third countries

Earlier, Deputy Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Igor Vishnevetsky, said that the United States should remove nuclear weapons from third countries, since this factor increases the risk of a nuclear conflict. A similar appeal was made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. In particular, he pointed out that Western countries need to abandon the creation of military facilities on the territory of the states of the former USSR.

NATO Assistant Secretary General Camille Grand said that NATO refuses to provide Russia with guarantees not to deploy nuclear weapons in Sweden and Finland if they join the alliance.

Earlier, the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Rob Bauer, said that the bloc refuses to comply with the provisions of the Russia-NATO Founding Act of 1997. One of the main points of the act is the refusal of the North Atlantic Alliance from the deployment of nuclear weapons on the territory of the countries that will enter the bloc after the signing of the act, as well as from the construction of places for storing nuclear weapons on the territory of these states.

In Russia, the possession of nuclear weapons was called the only answer to some external threats

Russia believes that the possession of nuclear weapons is the only answer to some external threats. “The development of the situation in Eastern Europe confirms the validity of our concerns. Grossly violating the principle of equal and indivisible security, NATO has relied on harmful expansion in order to weaken Russia,” said Andrey Belousov, deputy head of the Russian delegation to the UN.

Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko noted that Russia considers nuclear weapons only as a deterrent. “We have clearly and strictly prescribed those exceptional cases when it can be applied. And only in response,” she said.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the United States would only consider using its nuclear arsenal in emergency circumstances. He explained that this includes protecting the vital interests of the United States, allies and partners.