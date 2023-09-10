Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Split

Russia feels pilloried by UNESCO – and is threatening to leave. The side effect: Tourism in protected areas is boosted.

Moscow – Russia is tired of the constant reprimands on the international stage. That’s why voices are being raised calling for a withdrawal from UNESCO. The United Nations Educational, Scientific, Cultural and Communication Organization has highly politicized its activities, criticized the deputy speaker of the State Duma, Pyotr Tolstoy, in his Telegram channel. “Collaboration is one thing, but blindly following edicts is quite another,” he railed.

In addition to UNESCO, he also directed his criticism at the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC). “In such international organizations we should defend our economic and geopolitical interests, and not through our participation support the opinion of the Western establishment about what Russia can and cannot do,” Tolstoy clarified.

Because of criticism of the Ukraine war: Russia plans to withdraw from UNESCO

The Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odessa was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in January. “Well, we understand why this happened,” he remarked. At the same time, “Unesco was not interested in the destroyed monasteries in Donbass,” criticized Tolstoy. In addition, Russia was reprimanded for the tourist development of Lake Baikal and Kamschatka. Tolstoy reminds us that the United States and Israel did not shy away from withdrawing from UNESCO “to protect their national interests.”

Russia wants to withdraw from UNESCO. © IMAGO

Russia wants to convert Lake Baikal into a tourist area

On July 12, the State Duma approved a draft law that would allow development on Lake Baikal. The authors of the document propose to allow the construction of roads, sewage treatment plants, municipal facilities, cafes, restaurants and toilets – arguing that they care about local residents and that “life does not stand still,” the Russian daily reports Kommersant.

Despite the war in Ukraine: Putin wants to build facilities for tourists in occupied territories

In a meeting with students, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that areas in the occupied part of the Ukraine to be developed for tourism. According to Putin, these areas have been neglected by the Ukrainian leadership. They must therefore catch up with Russia and that 1.2 trillion rubles ($12.2 billion) have been allocated for reconstruction. However, the Russian ruler did not say that the destruction of the area was largely the result of Russian attacks.

Meanwhile, Russia has banned maps labeling the occupied territories as Ukrainian and introduced a new curriculum for schools. The curricula are also changing in Russia. The Russian invasion troops are portrayed as saviors of Ukraine from a Kiev regime.