Russian Defense Ministry: Russia will launch seven ballistic missiles in 2024

The Russian Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) have planned to conduct seven launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles in 2024. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to representatives of the department, over the past five years the missile forces have conducted 20 test launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Earlier it was reported that the mobile group of special purpose missile forces (RVSN) of Russia was re-equipped with the Topol mobile ground-based missile systems (PGRK) at Yarsy – the last mobile group of the Strategic Missile Forces in the Tver region received new weapons.

At the end of 2023, the US Missile Defense Agency and Boeing conducted a test interception of a ballistic missile in space. It is noted that the system gives more time and maneuver to destroy ballistic missiles.