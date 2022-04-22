Russia admitted this Friday for the first time that it wants to create a land corridor from Donbas to the annexed Crimean peninsula and revealed that its war plan does not stop therebut includes taking the south to unite it with the pro-Russian breakaway region of Transnistria in Moldova, according to a high-ranking military commander.

“Since the start of the second phase of the special operation, which began literally two days ago, one of the tasks of the Russian Army is to establish full control over Donbas and southern Ukraine,” said the acting commander of the Military District. Central Russia, Major General Rustam Minnekeyev.

The Government of Ukraine immediately denounced Russian “imperialism” and stressed that Russia has revealed its true intentions in its military offensivewhich is not, as initially announced, the “denazification” of the neighboring country.

“They stopped hiding it. Today, the command of Russian looters, rapists and murderers recognized that the goal of the ‘second phase’ of the war is not a victory over the mythical Nazis, but simply the occupation of eastern and southern Ukraine,” noted the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

“(Russian) imperialism as is,” he stressed. The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, recalled that “many of the Kremlin’s plans have already failed thanks to the work of the Army and the Ukrainian people.”

The city of Mariupol is besieged by shelling by Russian forces.

From east to south and south to Moldova

Full control over eastern and southern Ukraine “will make it possible to establish a land corridor to Crimea and gain influence over vital facilities of the Ukrainian economy and the Black Sea ports through which agricultural and metallurgical products are shipped to other countries,” according to the Russian major general.

But what’s more, Minnekéyev affirmed, according to the official TASS agency, “control over the south of Ukraine is also a way to access Transnistria where acts of discrimination against Russian-speaking residents are also confirmed.”

The alleged “genocide” of the pro-Russian population in Donbas has been one of the arguments put forward by the Russian presidentVladimir Putin, to launch his military campaign in Ukraine.

Transnistria, a territory of barely half a million inhabitants, mostly Slavs (Russians and Ukrainians), broke ties with Moldova after an armed conflict in 1992-1993 in which it had Russian help.

Under an agreement for the peaceful settlement of the conflict, Russia has deployed more than 2,000 troops to ensure peace. On March 5, the separatist territory asked for its independence to be recognized.

“They (the Russians) are not going to stop. The Russian Central Military District Command announced the next victim of Russian aggression”, denounced the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. “After taking control of southern Ukraine, Russia plans to invade Moldova, where they say Russian-speakers are being oppressed,” he stressed.

The Kremlin has neither confirmed nor denied the Major General’s words. Until now, both Putin and his defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, had only spoken that the “main” objective of the Russian military campaign in this second phase was the “complete liberation of Donbas”, made up of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, whose independence the president recognized days before launching the “so-called special military operation.”

Nor have they talked about the land corridor, much less plans to take the south or reach Transnistria.

