According to the government of Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine is attacked every day by Iranian-made drones | Photo: EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

By the end of the year, Russia has plans to produce 1,300 Iranian-design Shahed drones in its own territory, which until now were imported, already assembled, from the Islamic country. The information was released by the military intelligence service of Ukraine (GUR).

“We are working to understand where exactly the drones are manufactured and what their production capacity is,” GUR representative Vadim Skibitski said in an interview with Ukrainian broadcaster RBK.

According to the Kiev military intelligence spokesman, several companies are involved in the production of these drones. “Russia uses domestic and foreign components”, detailed Skibitski.

The GUR representative also revealed that the Shahed drones used in the latest attacks against Ukrainian territory contain parts manufactured in Russia, which would indicate that, at least in their final phase, they would have been assembled in the Russian Federation itself.

Russia strikes Ukrainian cities and targets almost nightly with Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones, a relatively cheap unmanned aircraft often used in swarms to hamper enemy air defenses.

Despite many of them being shot down by the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia continues to use the Shahed to force Ukraine to use more expensive weapons to intercept them. The intercepts would also help Moscow locate some Ukrainian air defenses.