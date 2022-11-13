RBC: The Central Bank may launch preferential mortgages for residents of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson

The Central Bank is consulting with a number of credit institutions in the country on simplifying the procedures for providing financial services to residents of four regions that are part of Russia – the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. About it informs RBC, citing a source in a top 10 bank and an informant close to the situation.

One of the interlocutors of the publication stressed that the segment of people who are resettled from new territories is not yet provided with financial services for a number of reasons. A discussion on this topic took place at the Finopolis forum, which took place on November 10-11 in Moscow.

Now the regulator is discussing with banks what services and products they can provide to customers whose migration status is not specified – they have not received a residence permit or a Russian passport. The publication reported that the Central Bank planned to launch preferential mortgages for residents of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson.

“People have lost their savings, lost their homes, there is no job, how to give them a mortgage, how to give them basic financial products, given that their status [миграционный] – this is a long and complicated bureaucracy, you need a Russian passport. This is a whole set of issues, and the financial sector must proactively do some things here, they expect this from us, this is important, ”the RBC source said.

