Izvestia: Russia is discussing the introduction of a visa-free regime with Kenya and Chad

Russia is discussing the introduction of a visa-free regime with two African countries, we are talking about Kenya and Chad. These plans were announced “News”.

It is noted that these destinations are gaining popularity among Russian tourists. Thus, the number of trips to Kenya increased by 40 percent.

“Abolishing visas to make travel easier and more affordable could have a positive impact on the Kenyan economy, particularly the hospitality and other related sectors. Kenya has always been a popular destination among tourists from various countries, including Russia,” said Louis Gouend, head of the commission for work with African diasporas of the Russian-African club.

At the same time, the security issue is causing concern in Russia. This problem has worsened amid protests in Kenya.

Earlier, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said that Russia hopes to abolish the visa with six countries. Negotiations are already underway with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Malaysia, and Myanmar.