He explained, “As part of efforts to ensure that the oil market remains balanced, Russia will continue to voluntarily reduce its oil supplies in September, now by 300,000 barrels per day, by reducing its exports by this amount to global markets.”

Russia has already pledged to reduce its oil production by about 500,000 barrels per day, equivalent to five percent of production, from March until the end of the year.

Russia is the second largest oil exporter in the world after Saudi Arabia, which announced, on Thursday, that it would extend a voluntary production cut of one million barrels per day for another month, including September.

Oil prices have skyrocketed since Russia and Saudi Arabia announced supply cuts in early July, and global benchmark Brent crude has jumped from around $76 a barrel to above $83 now.