A unified information platform for registering foreign citizens will be launched in Russia, allowing migrants to receive government services in electronic form. This on Monday, March 29, told reporters in the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As part of the digital profile of a citizen, information about his legal status, biometric data, place of residence and work will be recorded.

“The action plan for the implementation in 2020-2022 of the Concept of State Migration Policy provides for the creation of an information structure, including a single information platform containing data about a foreign citizen with the ability to store a digital profile,” TASS the message of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Access to a digital profile will allow a foreign citizen to receive government services in electronic form, the agency’s interlocutor said. With the help of the service, migrants will be able to conclude employment contracts with an employer, make payments, and also get access to other information services. In particular, they will be able to receive a notification about the upcoming expiration of the validity of permits governing the time of stay in Russia.

It is noted that the creation of a unified information system for registering foreign citizens has been entrusted to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In May 2020, it became known that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is considering the possibility of developing an application that foreigners will have to install on their gadgets when entering the country. The application, which is proposed to be called “Migrant”, will have to reflect information on the socio-legal status of the migrant, his biometric data, information about his health and convictions.