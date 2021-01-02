A source in the rocket and space industry said that Russia plans to carry out about thirty space launches next year under civil and commercial programs. RIA News.

“In 2021, about 30 Russian space launches are expected as part of the federal space program and commercial projects,” he said.

It is noted that the launches will be carried out from the Baikonur, Plesetsk and Vostochny cosmodromes, as well as from Kourou in French Guiana.

Let us recall that over the past year, Russia conducted 17 space launches: seven each from Baikonur and Plesetsk, two from Kura and one from Vostochny.

Earlier, Dmitry Rogozin, the general director of the state corporation Roscosmos, said that new Russian space launch vehicles of various classes would be launched in the period from 2022 to 2030.