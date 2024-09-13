The Ministry of Digital Development may change the rules for providing communication services when purchasing SIM cards

The Ministry of Digital Development plans to change the rules for the provision of telephone services. Draft law posted on the federal portal of draft legal acts.

In particular, it is proposed to introduce mandatory biometric identification for concluding an agreement, using a passport and the state services portal. Foreigners can do this only using biometrics.

The document also states that a limit of 20 SIM cards may be set for Russians, and no more than 10 for citizens of other countries. Telecom operators will have to notify subscribers about exceeding the SIM card limit, and if clients do not reduce their number, mobile services for all numbers will be suspended.

Another change will be the ability to pay for mobile communications services in cash only at government-authorized organizations and only upon confirmation of the payer’s identity.

Earlier, the State Duma Committee on Information Policy approved an amendment to introduce a limit on SIM cards per person. The operator will have to check the number of cards through the State Information System for Monitoring the Status of Identification Modules (GIS KSIM).

In July, it was reported that a bill to ban mass spam calls would be submitted to the State Duma. This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Digital Development, Maksut Shadayev. They wanted to ban mass spam calls in Russia back in April. At that time, Shadayev said that spam calls had caused a negative trend among the population – Russians began to be quite tense about any incoming voice calls.