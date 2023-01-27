The Kremlin deepens control of the areas it has occupied in Ukraine and plans to weave a large network of prisons for it. The Russian government will soon begin building 25 prisons and three forced labor centers in the four regions that it illegally annexed on September 30 – Lugansk and parts of Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia. One of the main priorities is the control of the population in the area, and for this reason Moscow has also officially created a new department of the Special Security Service, the FSB, in Donetsk (in the east of the country).

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed an order to build 12 penal colonies (as general regime prisons are known in Russia) in the Donetsk province; seven in Lugansk; three in Zaporizhia and another three in Kherson. To these will be added four medical prisons, one for each of the regions, and two forced labor camps in Lugansk and one in Donetsk. The Russian government has not yet provided data on the number of inmates that these facilities could house.

In addition, the Executive will build the new prisons “without the allocation of additional budget items”, according to the modifications introduced in its plan for the prison system until 2030. An already precarious plan, given the serious deficiencies in the prisons Russian prisons, whose poor conditions were denounced by the Council of Europe in 2020, stressing that they were much more saturated than those of the rest of the Old Continent and spent less per prisoner.

The Cabinet headed by Mishustin has ordered the Federal Penitentiary System to have all the legal documents for the new prisons ready within three months.

The move comes just days after Kremlin-imposed authorities in Donetsk announced the creation of a new FSB department in the area. Although this body already operated there de facto Since the Donbas war began in 2014 between the Ukrainian army and Moscow-backed separatists, the region has not had an official representation of the Russian intelligence service until now.

Despite the Kremlin’s insistence that the occupied areas have welcomed the Russian army with open arms, the department will not be led by a military or intelligence agent from the region who switched sides in 2014, but by a senior Russian commander, General Oleg Bolomozhnov, who has served in the FSB since 1991. When the Donbas war began, he was director of the intelligence service in the Republic of Tuva in Siberia, and later took command of the Magadan provinces in the far eastern part of the country, and Saratov, on the Volga.

“Our plans do not include the occupation of the Ukrainian territories. We are not going to impose anything on anyone by force, ”Russian President Vladimir Putin said when he ordered his three-pronged offensive on Ukraine, including the capital, on February 24, 2022. Now, almost a year later, he is undertaking a gigantic expansion of the prison network that already existed in the Ukrainian territories, despite the fact that his troops control most of Lugansk, but only partially control the other three regions. The president hopes to conquer them, and for this reason he considers the four complete provinces as annexed territory.

