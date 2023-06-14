The authorities plan to launch an experiment on cross-border settlements with digital financial assets (DFA). Aleksey Guznov, Deputy Chairman of the Bank of Russia, told Izvestiya about the development of such an initiative. According to him, the government supports the proposal.

To implement the project, you first need to make changes to the regulation on experimental legal regimes – this is about 30 laws. Such a document is already being prepared for the first reading in the State Duma. After its adoption, it is planned to separately launch an experiment on the circulation of CFA and their use in international transactions, Guznov noted. According to him, this will allow organizing the country’s foreign trade activities more effectively. A similar project with cryptocurrencies was discussed earlier.

As part of the experiment, digital currencies of central banks, as well as tokens that are issued, for example, by Russian business together with foreign ones, will be circulated, explained Anatoly Aksakov, head of the State Duma committee on the financial market. According to him, the project with the CFA can start working in the second half of this year.

MasterChain (one of the five CFA information system operators) declared its readiness to participate in such an experiment. The underlying asset of such CFAs can be something that has an objective value for all participants in the contract, for example, precious metals and stones or products of the oil and gas sector, Sergey Ryabov, Director of Business Development at MasterChain, believes. And since the tokens will be secured, their level of risk will be significantly lower than that of cryptocurrencies.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Token changes: in the Russian Federation they want to conduct an experiment on international settlements with CFA