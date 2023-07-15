Home page politics

Russia plans to build numerous more prison camps in the coming years. Thousands of Ukrainian civilians are already locked up there.

Moscow – How long does it take Ukraine war still? Nobody can predict that exactly. When Russia invaded the neighboring country in February 2022, President Putin and the military leadership expected a quick victory. More than a year after the attack, Russia now appears to have braced itself for protracted fighting. This is shown, among other things, by a document from the Russian government from January, that of the news agency Associated Press (AP) available.

Accordingly, Moscow plans to set up 25 more penal colonies and six internment camps in the occupied territories of Ukraine by 2026. In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin also signed a decree allowing detainees to be transferred from areas under martial law to areas not under martial law. This will make it easier to deport Ukrainian citizens who resist the Russian occupiers deep into Russian territory. That’s the AP reported to have happened several times.

A satellite image shows the Olenivka prison camp in the Donetsk region after the summer 2022 attack that killed over 50 prisoners. © dpa

Thousands of Ukrainian civilians in Russian camps

Thousands of Ukrainian civilians are already being held in detention centers in Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine. The reason for the arrest are the report of the news agency AP often say little things like speaking Ukrainian. Others are accused of terrorism, for example. Hundreds of prisoners would be used for “slave labor” and would have to dig trenches or mass graves.

Torture – including electric shocks, beatings and “simulated suffocation” – was routine. Many former prisoners with whom the AP have spoken have reported witnessing deaths. The AP has said it has spoken to over 20 former prisoners of war, as well as the families of more than a dozen incarcerated civilians and Ukrainian intelligence officials.

Executions of Ukrainian civilians in captivity

Respondents’ reports, as well as satellite imagery and social media posts, confirmed a comprehensive Russian system of detention and ill-treatment of civilians. It is said that this is a direct violation of the Geneva Conventions. A United Nations report in June also documented 77 executions of Ukrainian civilians in captivity and one death from torture.

Also in June they had UN accused Russia for the deaths of at least 136 children to have been responsible in 2022. Most were killed by airstrikes – for example on hospitals or schools. In addition, children were used as human shields in at least 92 cases. The United Nations accuses Ukraine of killing at least 80 children.