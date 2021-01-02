Russia plans to carry out about 30 space launches under civil and commercial programs in 2021. This was reported by “RIA News“With reference to a source in the rocket and space industry on Saturday, January 2.

The interlocutor of the agency noted that the launches are planned within the framework of the federal space program and commercial projects. All of them will be carried out from the Baikonur, Plesetsk and Vostochny cosmodromes, as well as from the Kourou in French Guiana.

On December 31, the general director of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said that the state corporation plans to start implementing a program for exploration of the moon and deep space, as well as continue preparations for re-equipping the industry with new rocket and space technology in 2021.

On December 30, in his New Year greetings, Dmitry Rogozin expressed his hope that the Vostochny cosmodrome in 2021 will start operating at full capacity.

In addition, Rogozin said that he expects to launch the multifunctional laboratory module “Science” on the ISS from Baikonur in 2021 and the automatic station “Luna-25” to the moon from Vostochny.