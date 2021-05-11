Russia Plane crashes in the middle of fireworks – Video shows St. Petersburg Victory Day celebrations from a new perspective

Russian cameraman Maksim Dragunov recorded a video of Victory Day fireworks in St. Petersburg on Sunday using a miniature plane. The video in the context of this article shows what the fireworks looked like from the air.

In addition to the camera, a scale model of a Soviet World War II LaGG-3 aircraft was attached to the aircraft.

Victory Day is celebrated in honor of the victory received from Nazi Germany on May 8, 1945.

According to a recent survey nearly 70 percent of Russians consider Victory Day to be the country’s most important holiday. One-third of respondents said they attended the celebration, and a fifth said they watched events on television.

President Vladimir Putin over the decades, the importance of the day has been highlighted as a rapporteur for Russian military power.